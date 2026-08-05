Pakistan boxer Qudratullah goes missing from CWG hotel in Glasgow, passport still with team manager

The Pakistan Boxing Federation is once again facing uncomfortable questions after one of its own boxers went missing from the team's hotel in Glasgow, just as the Commonwealth Games drew to a close. And the twist that's raising the most eyebrows? His passport never left the team manager's custody.

Advertisement

Boxer vanishes right after his bout According to a source close to the Pakistan Olympic Association, boxer Qudratullah disappeared from the contingent's hotel shortly after competing in his weight category at the Games. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, flagged the passport detail as particularly puzzling, noting that Qudratullah managed to slip away even though his travel documents were still being held securely by the team management — which is standard practice for the contingent precisely to prevent such incidents.

A troubling pattern, not a one-off This isn't an isolated case for Pakistani boxing. The federation has repeatedly found itself in similar controversies at major international tournaments over the years, with athletes going off the grid in foreign countries on more than one occasion.

Advertisement

The most recent precedent came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where two Pakistani boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan, both went missing from their contingent — again, reportedly, with their passports still in the possession of the team's contingent head at the time.

An even more serious incident unfolded in 2024, when Pakistan's Asian gold medal-winning boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappeared during the World Olympic Qualifiers held in Busto Arsizio, Italy. In that case, Rasheed didn't just go missing — he allegedly made off with foreign currency and valuables belonging to his roommate before vanishing from the town.

Games end on a modest note for Pakistan The disappearance adds another layer of embarrassment to what was already a fairly underwhelming outing for Pakistan at these Commonwealth Games. The country's 36-member contingent returned home from Glasgow with just a single medal to show for the entire campaign — a bronze, won by female boxer Fatima Zehra, who emerged as one of the few bright spots for the squad at the tournament.

Advertisement

Why this keeps happening Cases like these have become something of a recurring headache for Pakistani sporting federations, particularly in combat and individual sports where athletes travel with smaller support staff and looser day-to-day supervision compared to larger team sports. Passports being retained by team officials is typically meant to act as a safeguard against precisely this kind of disappearance, yet the pattern suggests that determined athletes are finding ways around the system regardless.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Pakistan boxer Qudratullah goes missing from CWG hotel in Glasgow, passport still with team manager