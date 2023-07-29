Pakistan businessman gifts India's Anju land, money for converting to Islam. Watch2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:47 PM IST
A video is becoming viral these days were Abbasi can be seen interacting with Anju and Nasrullah and then giving a statement on the gifts.
The CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, has gifted 10 Marla housing land and a cheque of PKR 50,000 to Indian woman Anju who traveled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah and then got married leaving her Indian husband Arvind Kumar in Alwar, reported Hindustan Times.
Illegal marriage:
Since Anju's husband is alive, she can not marry anyone as she is still his wife on papers. Anju and Arvind Kumar got married in 2007 and have a daughter who, as Arvind claimed, has denied accepting Anju as her mother.
According to Arvind, Anju on 20 July Anju said she was going to Jaipur to meet her friends, but later he came to know that she crossed the border through Wagah and was in Pakistan. Then the news of her marriage with Nasrullah surfaced with their photos and videos.
Though Anju claimed that she had submitted divorce papers in Delhi three years ago, Arvind said he never received any notice.
Valid Visa:
Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border pon 22 July and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi. Anju travelled on a valid 30-day visa. Earlier Nasrullah claimed Anju would go back to India when her visa expires. But then they got married and Anju became Fatima.
Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said she should not be allowed to return to India and Anju is as good as dead to them.