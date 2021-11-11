Pakistan buying US military weapons in Afghanistan

Pakistan is buying US military weapons from the Taliban to strengthen the security against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to news agency ANi citing a news report.

Cross-border violence has escalated in Pakistan since the time the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August this year. Major operations are running against militants in North Waziristan-the stronghold of TTP after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

The US weapons -- which were seized by the Taliban after American troops withdrawal --are being openly sold in shops by Afghan gun dealers who paid government soldiers and Taliban members for guns and ammunition, The New York Times reported in October.

The equipment was originally provided to the Afghan security forces under the US training and assistance programme. After the US troops left Afghanistan, the Taliban amassed a large number of weapons. And, they are now selling guns in shops openly.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's senior officers have expressed concern regarding the purchasing of weapons by Pakistan. The ANI news agency wrote that the army officers believed that the weapons would be first used for violence in Pakistan itself by the ISI-bred terrorist groups before they made their way to India. Senior military officers said the weapons are expected to be provided to terror groups operating in India as well.

"There are a lot of inputs that suggest that these American-origin weapons especially small arms are being sent to Pakistan. But the way terror groups have been emboldened there by the Taliban victory, there is a possibility of these weapons being used for violence in Pakistan itself," said senior military officers told ANI.

