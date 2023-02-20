Pakistan, ready to sell US embassy property, can cover imports only for 3 more weeks
Only the next three weeks' worth of import expenses can be covered by Pakistan's remaining foreign exchange reserves.
Once the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived to negotiate the specifics but left without reaching a final deal, Pakistan entered a panic situation. Even though Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar agreed to all the prerequisites, the deal did not go through.
