Pakistan caretaker government announces another hike in fuel prices, petrol reaches over ₹330 per litre

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST Livemint

Putting an unbearable burden on the masses, the fuel price hike comes on the heels of over 27.4 per cent increase in the rate of inflation in August.

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan September 16, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (REUTERS)Premium
A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan September 16, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (REUTERS)

Amid the high prices of fuel prices in Pakistan, the caretaker government has announced yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel which took it to a historic high – over 330 per litre, reported PTI on 16 September.

Following clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Ministry of Finance announced the price hike of petrol by 26.02 and diesel by 17.34 per liter on Friday night.

Following the hike, the petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are costing over 330 at the filling stations, reported The Dawn, saying, it its 'a psychological barrier that has been crossed for the first time in the country’s history'.

Putting an unbearable burden on the masses, the fuel price hike comes on the heels of over a 27.4 percent increase in the rate of inflation in August. Both petrol and HSD are used by all private and public service vehicles.

ALSO READ: Pakistan has 170 nuclear warheads, and may increase it to 200 by 2025, say American atomic scientists

“Owing to the increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market, the government has decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products," the ministry said.

Earlier on 1 September, the caretaker government had jacked up the petrol and diesel prices by over 14.

Since 15 August, the rise is on top of 32.41 and 38.49 per liter increase in petrol and HSD prices. The combined increase now works out at 58.43 and 55.83 per liter within one month.

Petrol and diesel have become costlier by 20 percent since the caretaker government took over in August.

Though no GST is charged on petroleum products, the government charges 60 per liter petroleum development levy (PDL) on petrol and 50 each on HSD under the commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As part of the $3 billion bailout program for nine months to support the government's efforts to stabilize the country's ailing economy, the IMF transferred $1.2 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan in July.

For the last many years, Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 05:21 PM IST
