Pakistan caretaker government announces another hike in fuel prices, petrol reaches over ₹330 per litre1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Putting an unbearable burden on the masses, the fuel price hike comes on the heels of over 27.4 per cent increase in the rate of inflation in August.
Amid the high prices of fuel prices in Pakistan, the caretaker government has announced yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel which took it to a historic high – over ₹330 per litre, reported PTI on 16 September.
