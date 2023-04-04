Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday announced a hike of 100 basis points to its benchmark interest rates, as the cash-strapped economy struggles to tone down high inflation levels which touched 35.4% in March. The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) now stands at a record level of 21%.

“The MPC views today’s decision as an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability. The Committee further observed that Pakistan’s financial sector remains broadly resilient, while economic activity continues to moderate," a statement from the central bank said.

The Monetary Policy Committee noted several important developments having implications for the macroeconomic outlook. The committee said the current account deficit has narrowed considerably on the back of sizable import containment. It however, acknowledged that with foreign exchange reserves still at low levels, the Balance of Payments (BoP) position continues to remain under stress.

“In February 2023, the current account saw a deficit of only $74 million and the cumulative deficit now stands at $3.9 billion in Jul-Feb FY23, about 68 percent lower from the same period last year. This mainly reflects the contraction in imports, which continues to outweigh the combined decline in remittances and exports," the central bank said.

Secondly, it said that significant progress has been made toward the completion of the 9th review under the IMF’s EFF program.

The central bank also pointed towards the strains in the global banking system that have led to further tightening of global liquidity and financial conditions and “added to the difficulties of emerging market economies like Pakistan to access international capital markets."

“As the MPC had anticipated, national CPI inflation further rose to 35.4 percent in March 2023, resulting in average inflation of 27.3 percent during Jul-Mar FY23. The MPC noted that the surge in inflation was broad-based, though a large part of it was contributed by food and energy components. This reflects the passthrough of increases in taxes and duties, unwinding of untargeted energy subsidies, and the recent exchange rate depreciation," the central bank said.