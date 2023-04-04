Pakistan central bank raises rate by 100 bps to 21% amid record inflation2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 05:12 PM IST
- The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) now stands at 21%, its highest level ever, with consumer price inflation at its highest level recorded to date
Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday announced a hike of 100 basis points to its benchmark interest rates, as the cash-strapped economy struggles to tone down high inflation levels which touched 35.4% in March. The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) now stands at a record level of 21%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×