Pakistan central bank raises rate by 100 bps to 21% amid record inflation

“As the MPC had anticipated, national CPI inflation further rose to 35.4 percent in March 2023, resulting in average inflation of 27.3 percent during Jul-Mar FY23. The MPC noted that the surge in inflation was broad-based, though a large part of it was contributed by food and energy components. This reflects the passthrough of increases in taxes and duties, unwinding of untargeted energy subsidies, and the recent exchange rate depreciation," the central bank said.