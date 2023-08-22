Pakistan: Chairlift cable snaps; children, adults left hanging at 1,200 feet.

In a tense operation currently underway in Pakistan, a group of eight children and two adults find themselves in a perilous situation, stranded on a chairlift suspended over 1,200 feet above the mountainous terrain of the country's northwest. The incident occurred during what should have been a routine trip to school for the children in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tragedy struck when, at approximately 9 a.m. local time on August 22, one of the cables supporting the chairlift gave way, leaving the passengers in a precarious situation, CNN reported.

Also Read: Bomb attack kills 11 labourers in Pakistan With the chairlift system hanging at such a daunting height, local officials, including Tanveer Ur Rehman, a Battagram district representative, emphasised that ground-based rescue efforts are the only option, as per the publication.

Rehman underscored the complexity of the operation, telling CNN that experienced rescue personnel and possibly a helicopter would be essential to ensure a safe and successful rescue mission.

In response to the urgency of the situation, Pakistan's disaster management authority has formally requested helicopter assistance to facilitate the rescue operation.

Also Read: Imran Khan's close aide former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested for leaking diplomatic cable The chairlift, an essential connection between two communities in the region, relies on two cables for its operation. However, one of these cables snapped, leading to the current predicament.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of similar chairlift systems in the region, particularly for school-going children who heavily depend on them for transportation.

Remote and mountainous parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province frequently utilise cable cars as a means of commuting, although concerns have been voiced about the maintenance and overall safety of these systems.

Prime Minister Kakar takes action Responding to the incident, Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has ordered the immediate closure of all chairlifts deemed "dilapidated and non-compliant", CNN reported. This move underscores the seriousness of the situation and the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.