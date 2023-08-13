A convoy of Chinese engineers working on the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan were attacked by the militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the news agency Associated Press reported on Sunday. The report said that Pakistan security agencies have confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers, but there was no confirmation from the officials in the Pakistan government.

"BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing," the separatist group said in a statement.

This is not the first time Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has targeted Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. In recent times the BLA has increased its ante against China for ignoring its warnings not to enter deals and agreements with Pakistan regarding Balochistan.

BLA targeting Chinese nationals

In April 2022, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi, which was claimed to carried out by BLA through its “first female suicide bomber." BLA also took responsibility for attacks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in 2020, calling it an attack against “Chinese exploitative plans in Balochistan." The Chinese consulate in Karachi was also attacked by the militants of BLA in 2018.

The development is significant as in recent times, Chinese nationals are becoming the victims of the deep economic crisis in Pakistan. In 2021, a bus carrying Chinese engineers was hit by an explosion killing a total of 13 people including 9 Chinese engineers.

China's deep presence in Pakistan

Numerous Chinese workers are actively engaged in Pakistan, participating in a multitude of initiatives that fall under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This ambitious endeavor encompasses a range of development projects valued at over $60 billion.

Balochistan, a province of significance, hosts several noteworthy initiatives led by China. A notable example is the Gwadar port, strategically positioned in proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal passage for oil transportation within the Arabian Sea.