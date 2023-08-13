Pakistan: China's engineers attacked by Balochistan Liberation Army near Gwadar port, says report1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Pakistan security agencies have confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers
A convoy of Chinese engineers working on the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan were attacked by the militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the news agency Associated Press reported on Sunday. The report said that Pakistan security agencies have confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers, but there was no confirmation from the officials in the Pakistan government.