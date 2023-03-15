Pakistan clashes: Imran Khan says his arrest part of 'London Plan'2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:21 AM IST
- Yesterday violent clashes erupted between Imran Khan's supporters and Pakistan's police in Lahore
- Imran Khan has been embroiled in several court cases since his ousting early last year in a parliament vote of confidence
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government for planning his arrest. He said it was all part of the 'London plan' to finish cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif.
