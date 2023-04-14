Pakistan clears key hurdle for IMF funding as UAE pledges $1 bn - What's next?2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates has confirmed financial support of $1 billion to Pakistan, removing a key hurdle to securing a much-awaited bailout tranche from the International Monetary Fund.
The United Arab Emirates confirmed financial support of $1 billion to Pakistan on Friday, removing yet another hurdle before the cash-strapped nation can secure funds from the IMF. The international body had previously stipulated that Islamabad should secure $3 billion from other countries for the revival of its USD 6.5 billion bailout package.
