Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hours after India's Operation Sindoor

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Shortly after the military strike by India, Pakistani aviation authorities closed the airspace over Islamabad and Lahore and diverted flights to Karachi. Later, the entire airspace was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure.

How were the flights affected International and domestic flights resumed this morning, with the majority of them departing from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi or Lahore.

However, airspace in Lahore was closed again for 24 hours after a brief resumption.

A heavy rush was witnessed at the Jinnah Airport in Karachi as delayed international and domestic flights took off or landed there.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from West Asian countries and other destinations are now fully operational as per schedule.

He added that domestic flights had also become operational until further notice.

The spokesperson said an Uzbekistan Airlines flight from Tashkent had reached New Delhi via Lahore.