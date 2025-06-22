Pakistan condemns US strike on Iran days after its army chief Asim Munir visited President Donald Trump

Hours after the United States struck on three key nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday night, Pakistan has condemned the attack and said that Iran has all the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN charter.

The official comments by Pakistan arrived days after its army chief Asim Munir visited President Donald Trump, who hosted a lunch for him.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also holds the External Affairs Ministry, released Pakistan's official statement in X.

Here's what the Pakistan statement read: "Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.

We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has all the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.

We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law.

Recourse of dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crisis in the region."

Munir meets Trump: Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House for lunch. The lunch meeting was the first time a US president had hosted the head of Pakistan's army.

Pakistan's military said in a statement that the two discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during the two-hour meeting and also exchanged views on tensions between Israel and Iran.

US Strikes Iran: On Saturday night, the US struck on three key nuclear facilities in Iran has put the spotlight back on the Strait of Hormuz – the strategically significant shipping pathway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil.

Following this, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative, Hossein Shariatmadari, has reportedly called for immediate retaliation, including closing the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships.

