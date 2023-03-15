Pakistan cops withdraw from Imran Khan's house, but temporarily. Top updates

Pakistan cops withdraw from Imran Khan's house, but temporarily. Top updates2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- A senior police official said the court-ordered operation to arrest Khan was halted temporarily to accommodate cricket's Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's top sporting event which is being played at a stadium a few km (miles) away from Khan's neighbourhood.
The Pakistan Police has reportedly withdrawn from around Imran Khan's house in Lahore ahead of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match scheduled to be held in the city.
