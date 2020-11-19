Pakistan court awards 10-year jail term to Hafiz Saeed: Report

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan court on Thursday awarded a 10-year jail term to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, seen as the key plotter of the 2008 Mumbai attacks in India.

A PTI report from Pakistan said Saeed was awarded the prison term for two terrorism-related cases. It was not immediately clear which cases the report was referring to.

The prison term for Saeed could be seen as the impact of Pakistan having to curb financing to terrorist groups under strictures laid down by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan has been on the “grey list" -- a jurisdiction closely scrutinized by the FATF for terrorist financing activities since June 2018.

Pakistan had rushed three laws through parliament earlier this year ahead of an October meeting of the FATF but the anti-money laundering watchdog did not appear too impressed by the move when the group met in October.

The prison sentence to Saeed is unlikely to impress India which has been calling for action against Saeed for his role in the Mumbai attacks. It was a group of 10 terrorists from Saeed’s LeT who went on a shooting spree in Mumbai between 26 and 29 November 2008, targeting a café, a train station, a hospital and two luxury hotels, before they were killed by Indian security forces.

Saeed has been in prison several times after the attack but always let off for want of what Pakistan calls evidence to convict him.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via