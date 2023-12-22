Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in case related to leak of state secret: Report
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in case related to alleged leak of state secret. The bail comes ahead of the Pakistan parliamentary election scheduled to be held in early 2024
A Pakistan court has granted bail to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a case relating to alleged leak of state secrets, reported Geo TV. The court also granted bail to one of Imran Khan's close aides.
