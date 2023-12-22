A Pakistan court has granted bail to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a case relating to alleged leak of state secrets, reported Geo TV. The court also granted bail to one of Imran Khan's close aides. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imran Khan has been in jail since August after his conviction in Toshakhana case. The bail of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan comes ahead of the Pakistan parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 8 February 2024.

It is not clear if Imran Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Khan's lawyers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of ₹100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, after the judge found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan has been convicted of misusing his position as prime minister to sell state gifts worth more than ₹140 million (USD 490,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries during visits abroad, reported Geo News.

In April 2022, Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion. On May 9, 2023, former cricketer of Pakistan men's cricket team, Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on charges of corruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, 127 MNAs from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly. Ever since the ouster of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote in 2022, Pakistan has been facing a political crisis.

In August 2023, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was sworn in as the eighth Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Can Imran Khan contest the 2024 Pakistan Elections? Following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI founder Imran Khan for five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ECP further stated that Imran Khan was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and his sentencing for three years.

On 28 August, the IHC suspended Imran Khan's sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case but his conviction and disqualification remained the same until the court decided on the main appeal, according to Geo News.

Reportedly, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved the IHC for rectification of its August 28 order, by way of suspension of the judgment on August 5 passed by the trial court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.