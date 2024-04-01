Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence in Toshakhana case
In the Toshakhana case, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan's premier.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended 14-year jail sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case on Monday. “The appeal against the punishment would be fixed for hearing after Eid holidays," the IHC Chief Justice was quoted by GeoTV as saying.