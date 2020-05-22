Subscribe
Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines':Report
Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in residential area of Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines':Report

1 min read . 22 May 2020 Reuters

  • TV footage showed smoke billowing from the scene, some rooves caved in and debris scattered in streets, as ambulances rushed through chaotic crowds of people
  • Twelve seconds later the pilot called 'Mayday, Mayday, Mayday' and was again cleared to use either runway.

PARIS : The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net.

After the aircraft reportedly called off an earlier attempt to land and went around for a second attempt, a controller radioed the pilot of flight 8303 that he appeared to be turning left, suggesting he was off-course.

The pilot replied, "We are returning back, sir, we have lost engines," and the controller cleared the plane to land on either of Karachi airport's two West-Southwest-facing runways.

Twelve seconds later the pilot called "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" and was again cleared to use either runway. There was no further communication from the aircraft, reported to be an Airbus A320, according to the audio from liveatc.net, a respected source for in-flight recordings.

