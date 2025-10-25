Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif warns of ‘open war’ with Afghanistan if…

Pakistan's defence minister said on Saturday that he believes Afghanistan desires peace, but warned that if the two sides fail to reach an agreement during talks in Istanbul, it could lead to “open war.”

This comes days after both countries agreed to a ceasefire following deadly clashes along their shared border.

The talks in Istanbul, which began on Saturday and are expected to continue into Sunday, mark the latest attempt by Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent a relapse into violence after the worst border fighting since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of Kabul, Reuters reported.

The talks are meant to devise a mechanism to enforce the Doha ceasefire in the long term.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said there had been no incidents in the four to five days since it was agreed, and both sides were complying with the truce.

“We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them,” he said in televised remarks from Pakistan, Reuters reported.

“But I saw that they want peace.”

The latest clashes broke out earlier this month after Islamabad called on the Taliban to rein in militants it claims are launching attacks on Pakistan from bases within Afghanistan.

In response, Pakistan carried out cross-border airstrikes, leading to intense exchanges of fire between the two sides that left dozens dead and forced the closure of major border crossings, which remain sealed.

Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of providing a haven to militants targeting Pakistani forces, while the Taliban denies the allegations, insisting that Pakistan's military actions infringe on Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Amid a renewed wave of attacks targeting its security forces, Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of sheltering groups it considers terrorist organisations, chiefly the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

Kabul, however, has firmly rejected these allegations.

Throughout the tensions, Pakistan has urged the Taliban government to “assert control” over militants operating from Afghan territory.

A ceasefire brokered last weekend by Qatar and Turkey has brought a temporary halt to the clashes, and the truce has mostly held. Still, the border remains closed, except for Afghan refugees returning home from Pakistan, as reported by AFP.

According to Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders are suffering heavy losses, reportedly millions of dollars daily, as cross-border trade and transit remain suspended.

Southern Kandahar Province has been the hardest hit by the recent conflict, particularly the border town of Spin Boldak, where Pakistani airstrikes destroyed homes and caused civilian casualties.

On Friday, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Deputy Interior Minister Haji Najib was leading the delegation heading to Istanbul.

Transit trade with Afghanistan to remain suspended Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday said that it plans to keep transit trade with Afghanistan suspended for the foreseeable future till the security situation at the border is evaluated.

"Afghan transit trade is closed, and is not taking place. It is not taking place because of the factors that you were aware of. There was considerable discussion on this question during last week's briefing as well. Till the evaluation of the security situation, this transit trade will remain closed," said Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi at a weekly press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)