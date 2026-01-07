Pakistan seeks defence pact with Bangladesh, pushes JF-17 fighter jet sales

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh held talks on a potential pact covering the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka, Pakistan's military said, as Islamabad widens its arms supply ambitions and beefs up ties with Bangladesh.

The talks in Islamabad come as Pakistan looks to capitalise on the success of its air force in the conflict with arch-foe India in May last year, the worst fighting in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan had detailed talks on procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China, the military's press wing said.

Pakistan has also assured Bangladesh of the "fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem," it added in Tuesday's statement.

Warming relations The talks signal improving ties as the South Asian nations have grown closer since massive protests in August 2024 drove then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India, shattering Dhaka's relationship with New Delhi.

"The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership," the military said.

In the wake of Hasina's ouster, Islamabad and Dhaka have resumed direct trade for the first time since the 1971 war that brought independence for Bangladesh, while their military officials have held several meetings.

Under an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is set for general elections on February 12 that could lead to a significant government role for a once-banned Bangladeshi Islamist party with links to Pakistan.

Expanding weapons sales The JF-17s have become the cornerstone of the Pakistani military's weapons development program, figuring in a deal with Azerbaijan and a $4-billion weapons pact with the Libyan National Army.

Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's defence minister said the success of its weapons industry could transform the country's economic outlook.

Also Read | Why honeymoon phase between Pakistan and IMF still not over? A timeline

"Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months," Khawaja Asif told broadcaster Geo News.