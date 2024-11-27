Islamabad massacre: Pakistani security forces initiated an operation to disperse Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad. Thousands protested for Khan's release in a 'do-or-die' protest that killed 2 PTI supporters and 4 security personnel.

Pakistani security forces launched a midnight operation on Tuesday to disperse thousands of supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had gathered in Islamabad to demand his release. The protesters had earlier breached barricades and entered the high-security Red Zone, prompting clashes with authorities involving tear gas, gunfire, and mass arrests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party's protests, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, the Dawn reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the clearance of the Red Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, after hours of confrontation. The area remains under heavy security, with the military controlling D-Chowk, where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is currently staying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PTI's Call for Protest and Violent Clashes Tensions in Islamabad have been simmering since Sunday, when supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began a “long march" from the northwest to demand the leader’s release.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally entered Islamabad on Tuesday under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur marking the start of a significant 'do-or-die' protest for the release of PTI founder and the country's premier Imran Khan from prison, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan, imprisoned for over a year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which PTI claims are politically motivated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, led the demonstrations but fled when security forces moved in. Protesters, some of whom vowed to stay until Khan was freed, clashed violently with police. “If they fire bullets again, we will respond with bullets," warned Shahzor Ali, a PTI supporter.

Violence surrounding the protests has claimed several lives. Six people, including four security personnel, died when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd, while a police officer was killed in a separate incident.

Pakistan Govt Crackdown on Imran Khan's PTI Authorities have arrested more than 4,000 PTI supporters since Friday, alongside suspending mobile and internet services in parts of the country. Platforms like WhatsApp, crucial to PTI’s communication strategy, have been severely disrupted, while access to X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked, even through VPNs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crackdown extends beyond arrests. Last week, a court banned public rallies in Islamabad, and shipping containers now block major roads into the capital, disrupting travel. Educational institutions remain closed amid the chaos.

Pakistan's Economic Fallout of Political Crisis The political turmoil has added to Pakistan’s economic woes. The Pakistan Stock Exchange lost over $1.7 billion on Tuesday, reflecting investor unease. “Rising political tensions are devastating for an already fragile economy," said economist Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.

Imran Khan-led PTI’s Defiance Amid Rising Tensions Despite government warnings, protesters reached the Red Zone on Tuesday, waving PTI flags and chanting slogans. Naqvi stated that Khan’s party had rejected an offer to rally on the city’s outskirts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Information Minister Atta Tarar accused Bushra Bibi of inciting unrest, stating, “She wants bodies falling to the ground. She wants bloodshed." Tarar emphasised that Imran Khan’s release could only be ordered by the courts, not through protests.

Pakistan: A Nation Divided As Pakistan grapples with growing unrest, the divide between the government and PTI supporters deepens. The government has struggled to contain violence, while demonstrators remain determined to secure the release of their leader, highlighting the volatile intersection of political and public discontent.