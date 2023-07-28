Pakistan: ‘Driver delivered me box, cops harassed his family to confess…’, Imran Khan on drugs supply1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has alleged that police forced a driver to confess that he supplied him with drugs. Khan claimed that the driver's family was harassed and threatened by the police to say that he came to deliver drugs at Khan's place.
“Not only do they post crooks who are incompetent to important positions, but they also try to convince the nation that everyone is as crooked as them. It shows the desperation of this criminal enterprise, just to get me disqualified or jailed, they are willing to fall to great depths," he further tweeted.
Imran Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption, and murder since he was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.
He has alleged that his ouster was part of a US-led conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.
The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders openly allege that Khan uses drugs and can't survive in jail without them.
"Imran Khan is afraid of going to jail because he knows that he will not get drugs there," Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged.
(With PTI inputs)