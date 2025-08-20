Pakistan earthquake today: Moderate tremor jolts country, second in two days

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Pakistan early Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, adding that the tremor occurred at a depth of 170 km. The NCS said in a post that “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan.” This is the second earthquake that has struck Pakistan in two days.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement quoted by Dawn.

The Pakistan earthquake a day earlier was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, KP's Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad.

The PMD said the quake struck at 10:20 am (local time), with its epicentre in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 km.

Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority has informed that the earthquake was also felt in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal and Sargodha. While no casualty o damage was reported. There has not been any emergency situation declared too.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates -- the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian -- which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

The Hindu Kush region is recognised as one of the most active seismic zones in the world, lying at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates where their ongoing collision generates frequent earthquakes, including rare deep-focus events that can reach depths of over 200km, according to the US Geological Survey.

This seismicity is attributed to subduction-related processes and slab break-off beneath the Hindu Kush-Pamir region, making it part of the broader Himalayan seismic belt that has produced several destructive earthquakes across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India.