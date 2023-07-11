Pakistan EC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan EC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Pakistan's election body has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry for contempt of court. The warrant was issued after the two failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal woes continued to mount this week with the Election Commission issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant. The order - against the PTI chief and former minister Fawad Chaudhry - pertains to a contempt case initiated last year . The warrant was issued after the two politicians failed to appear before the EC on Tuesday in spite of repeated warnings.
