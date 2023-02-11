The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Nathan Porter, began talks on January 31 with the Pakistan government represented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the ninth review of the assistance package. However, no deal has been announced so far. "Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalize the implementation details of these policies," IMF said. However, the amount on the table -part of a $6.5 billion loan program — is still far from enough to replenish Pakistan’s depleted coffers.