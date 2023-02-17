Fuel at ₹280, high tax of 18%: Life in Pak is getting worse. 10 points
- On Wednesday, Pakistan hiked up the prices of petrol to Pakistani Rupees (Rs) 272 per litre and gas in a bid to appease the IMF for unlocking the critical loan tranche
Pakistan's historic high in petrol price and International Monetary Fund's delay in sending loan is pushing the country's economy into a "tailspin," Islam Khabar reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×