Fuel at 280, high tax of 18%: Life in Pak is getting worse. 10 points

Pakistan’s reserves have fallen below $3 billion and the country is feared to default on its external liabilities unless the IMF unlocks its funds for it. The availability of IMF money will avoid the default but it is feared to bring a tsunami of price hikes. Pakistan inked a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which last year expanded to $7 billion. Pakistan is in its 13th bailout from the IMF since the late 1980s