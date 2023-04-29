Pakistan economic crisis: Rising food prices could take inflation at 36.5% in April 20232 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Pakistan economic crisis: This surge is fueled by an increase in domestic petroleum product prices and a jump in the prices of clothing during the month of Ramadan.
In Pakistan, headline inflation is set to reach a historic high of 36.5% in April 2023 due to rising food prices, according to analysts at Arif Habib Limited. Consumer Price Index (CPI) uptick led by transport, housing, food, restaurants and hotels, household equipment, recreation and culture, clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous expenses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×