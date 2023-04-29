In Pakistan, headline inflation is set to reach a historic high of 36.5% in April 2023 due to rising food prices, according to analysts at Arif Habib Limited. Consumer Price Index (CPI) uptick led by transport, housing, food, restaurants and hotels, household equipment, recreation and culture, clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous expenses.

CPI is expected to show an uptick of 2.44% on a month-on-month due to higher food inflation, driven by increased prices of almost all perishable items, led by wheat and fresh fruits, as per the pkrevenue report.

This surge is fueled by an increase in domestic petroleum product prices and a jump in the prices of clothing during the month of Ramadan. It is expected that the food index alone will jump 5% MoM.

It is pertinent to note that for the next few months, Pakistan's headline inflation is likely to hover above 30%, owing to the high food and energy prices, and weaker currency.

The surge in inflation can affect the country’s economy and its citizens as the rising cost of living in Pakistan could push more citizens into poverty. It may also reduce consumer spending and impact businesses, and the overall economy, pkrevenue reported.

Hence, the report stated that policymakers may need to take necessary steps to mitigate the impact of rising inflation and ensure the country's economic stability.

The crisis-hit Pakistan has made various economic modifications including hikes in fuel prices, raising taxes, and others demanded by the International Monetary Fund for releasing the bailout package.

However, the lender is still seeking further assurances to ensure Pakistan has fulfilled the condition of arranging the $6 billion financing to reach a staff-level agreement.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates provided financing assurances helping the nation inch closer to the IMF funding and avert a default.