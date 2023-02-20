Pakistan economic crisis: Many firms closed, inflation high, forex reserve falls
Pakistan is in panic after the IMF team that came to negotiate the details left without reaching a final agreement last week.
Pakistan economic crisis: Several biggest companies in the crisis-hit country have halted operations as they ran out of raw materials or foreign exchange which has compounded the troubles of an economy that's trying to avert a debt default, as per Bloomberg reports.
