Staff level agreement with IMF to be finalized after Budget 2023: Ex-Pak min2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout have not been successful.
Pakistan's former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will finalize the staff-level agreement after reviewing the Budget that is going to be announced in June this year, according to a report published by ARY News.
