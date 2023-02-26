Pakistan economic crisis: Now country's healthcare system gets hit, medicines supply deteriorate
- According to local media reports, even the operation theatres are left with less than the two-week stock of anaesthetics, for surgeries including like heart, cancer and kidney.
Amid Pakistan's external debt servicing obligation for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 rovers over $23 billion, of which $6 billion has been repaid and $4 billion rolled over, reports are arriving that country's healthcare system has been badly hit and its struggling for essential medicines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×