Pakistan economic crisis: Punjab govt to purchase worth ₹2.3 billion of new vehicles for its officials2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Pakistan's Punjab caretaker government plans to purchase new vehicles for officials worth ₹2.3 billion, despite the worsening economic situation. The country faces significant debt repayment obligations, including $2.07 billion owed to China.
Amid the worsening situation of the economy in Pakistan, the cash-strapped country's Punjab caretaker government will be purchasing new vehicles for its officials worth Pakistani Rupee (Rs) 2.3 billion, The News International reported.
