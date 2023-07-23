Pakistan has to repay outstanding loan repayment to the ADB to the tune of $56.9 million, the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) repayment of $72.06 million, and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) $8.82 million, and some minor repayments to International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other donors. The total repayment to the multilateral creditors in July stands at $149.41 million, The News International reported.

