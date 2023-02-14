Pakistan economic crisis: Tax hikes may surge inflation, check food prices here
Pakistan economic crisis: The country's inflation is at a 48-year high. Foreign currency reserves cover less than a month of imports. The Consumer Price Index index increased by 27.6% in January 2023. Wholesale Price Index has increased to 28.5% in the same period.
Pakistan has been struggling with a huge economic crisis after its forex reserve has fallen down. Inflation is likely to get accelerated in Pakistan as the country will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, according to The Associated Press.
