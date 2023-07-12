Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year

The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, car sales in Pakistan dived by around 56% to 126,879 units and this fall is likely to continue this year too.

The key reason behind the drop in care sales could be attributed to Pakistan's economy which is wading through troubled water and the automotive industry is feeling its pressure.

There has been a massive fall in the availability of completely knocked-down kits (CKDs) while high prices of existing inventories have hurt buying sentiments as well. Pak Suzuki, one of the prominent automakers in Pakistan, witnessed merely 2% growth in June with 3,009 units sold.

Indus Motor Company, responsible for assembling Toyota vehicles saw a 7% growth in sales at 1,846 units last month. Whereas Hyundai Nishat Motors registered 11% growth in June with Tuscon SUV being the most-purchased model.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,27,487 units of passenger vehicles were sold in India in June, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the cash-strapped country lost over $4 billion in remittances sent by expatriates to illegal channels in the current fiscal year, much higher than the amount the government struggled to secure from the IMF as a bailout.

The country received a total of $27.024 billion in remittances during FY23, against a record $31.278 billion in FY22, a decline of 13.6 or $4.254 billion, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement on June 29 to inject $3 billion Standby Arrangement into the ailing economy after months-long negotiations that pushed the country to the brink of default.