Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year

Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The auto industry in Pakistan is facing a severe crisis, with car sales plummeting by 82% in June compared to the same month last year. The drop in sales is attributed to Pakistan's troubled economy, lack of availability of CKDs, and high prices of existing inventories
The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year.
