Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year

The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year.

