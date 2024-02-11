Pakistan Election 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protest amid delay in poll results | Top 10 updates
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls for nationwide protest to protect vote sanctity as independent candidates lead with 100 seats.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats, ARY News reported. This came after the party's core committee meeting was held and it was announced to hold 'peaceful protests' across the country at 2:00 pm today.