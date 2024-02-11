Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats, ARY News reported. This came after the party's core committee meeting was held and it was announced to hold 'peaceful protests' across the country at 2:00 pm today.

Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan election results,

1) Amid the upheaval in Pakistan over delayed election results, with some reports putting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates in the lead or winning, many moved courts alleging that their defeat was a result of ‘rigging’.

2) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated Independent candidates, too, moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the results of the PP-164 and NA-118, where father-son duo Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz secured victory.

3) Speaking to Geo News, Bilawal accepted that his party would not be able to form a government by itself. "When asked if he or his father, Asif Zardari had any meetings with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said, "I am in no position to confirm any such meeting. When all the results are in front of us, we will be in a position to engage with others."

4) The former Foreign Minister also clarified that no independent candidate from the PTI bloc had contacted him or any PPP leader so far. "We are in touch with some independents but no independent from the PTI bloc has contacted us so far," he said.

Also Read: Live updates on Pakistan general election results

5) Former PM Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the late hours of Friday, Dawn reported citing sources.

6) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in his Friday remarks, said that he had tasked his brother, former PM Shehbaz Sharif, to reach out to major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P, and others to ally.

7) According to the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was declared victorious after scoring 102,502 votes while PTI-backed independent candidate Shoaib Shaheen got 86,396 votes and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, an independent candidate, secured 17,916 votes.

8) Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, a joint candidate of the PML-N and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), won NA-48 (Islamabad-III) with 69,699 votes while Syed Mohammad Ali Bukhari stood second with 59,851 votes and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar third with 18,572 votes. The PML-N made a clean sweep after 16 years by grabbing all three seats of the National Assembly in the federal capital.

9) The nation of 241 million people voted on Thursday in a general election, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.

10) PML-N and the PPP were the two major parties in the ruling coalition government in Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster in April 2022. But, the two parties were at loggerheads during the intense electoral campaign. However, as the counting is nearing an end, no party has reached a majority and would need to forge a coalition.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!