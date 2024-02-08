LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pak all set to vote today amidst economic crisis, militant attacks

3 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2024, 07:12 AM IST

Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Security measures have been boosted all across the nation as the Interior Ministry of Pakistan has established a 'control room' dedicated to monitoring security during the voting process. Check all the Live updates here on LiveMint.