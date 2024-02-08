Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan is all set for parliamentary elections on Thursday amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct, raising concerns about the integrity of the vote and the likelihood of a coalition government formation due to deep political divisions.
Nearly 18,000 candidates are standing for seats in the national and four provincial assemblies, Forty-four political parties are competing for seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, where 266 seats are being contested, while an additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities.
The country's 90,000 polling stations open from 8:00 am (0300 GMT) until 5:00 pm, with more than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel providing security.
Following the election, the newly elected parliament will select a prime minister. If no single party secures a majority, the party with the largest portion of assembly seats can form a coalition government.
However, the incoming government will confront formidable challenges, including managing internal unrest, addressing a severe economic crisis, and tackling illegal migration. Inflation is soaring at nearly 30 per cent, with the rupee plummeting for the past three years, and a significant balance of payments deficit has led to a halt in imports, significantly hindering industrial expansion.
Check all the Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
At least 30 people were killed and more than 40 others injured on Wednesday in twin blasts targeting election offices in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a day before the general elections in the coup-prone country.
In the first incident, a powerful blast outside the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in Pishin district killed 20 people and wounded 30 others.
Less than an hour later, another blast took place outside the election office of a Jamiat-Ulema Islam-Pakistan in the Killa Abdullah area claiming the lives of 10 people and injuring 22 others, officials said. (PTI)
Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed UN human rights body concerns about violence and the right to fundamental democratic freedom ahead of general elections in the country, saying the government has finalised the security plans according to its electoral laws.
Pakistan upholds the rule of law and protects the human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by its laws and constitution, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement, in apparent response to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over violent incidents ahead of the upcoming general elections set to take place on February 8. (PTI)
Pakistani politics are dominated by men and three parties: the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
The top contender is PML-N and on its ballot are two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.
Their ally the PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a member of a political dynasty, has a power base in the country's south. Though it's unlikely to get enough votes to get him the premiership, he could still be part of a Sharif-led coalition government.
However, it is the absence from the ballot of PTI's founder, cricket legend turned Islamist politician, Imran Khan, that's at the forefront of public discourse in Pakistan. (AP)
Pakistan general elections are set to be held on February 8 after months of delay. The country has been at the centre of political, economic and even judicial drama over the past year. However, many voters still wonder if the balloting can bring any real change in the country.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is also India's immediate neighbour (or rival) as several disputes remain unsolved between the two countries. India has often accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists, while Pakistan wants to fight India over the Kashmir issue and the Indus Waters Treaty.
In this situation, the stand of Pakistan's new prime minister on India could be important to understand. So, here's a look at Pakistan's prime minister candidates and their stance on India in the past. Read here.
Google has showcased a special doodle as Pakistan's 12.8 crore voters are all set to choose a new government today. The doodle depicted voting paper being placed into a ballot box with the sign of the national flag on it. Read here
As Pakistan prepares for the General Elections on Thursday, persistent polarization and violence continue to pose dire challenges for the country.
To closely monitor security arrangements nationwide, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan has set up a 'control room' to monitor the security during voting.
Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. He has made a powerful political comeback after four years of exile in London following his conviction on corruption charges. After returning to Pakistan in October, the majority of his sentences were reversed by the courts, allowing him to contest the elections.
Whereas, on the other hand, Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, is incarcerated in Adiala jail on multiple charges. (ANI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!