Pakistan election: Imran Khan charged with contempt of electoral watchdog, says lawyer
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged with contempt of the electoral commission, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged with contempt of the electoral commission on Wednesday. "The Election Commission indicted Imran Khan in the absence of lawyers," Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha posted on social media platform X on Wednesday
