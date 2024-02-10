Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in Pakistan concluded on Thursday at 5 pm amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct, raising concerns about the integrity of the vote and the likelihood of a coalition government formation due to deep political divisions. Pakistan also suspended mobile phone services across the nation on Thursday citing the need to preserve order amidst anticipated unrest surrounding the contentious polls.
Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan reported that PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore. The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan. However, both declared victory separately.
After the parliamentary polls, the newly elected parliament will select a prime minister. If no single party secures a majority, the party with the largest portion of assembly seats can form a coalition government.
Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Back Back US says Pakistan election may be rigged, calls for probe against Pak Army: Who said what
Us representatives have called for an investigation against the Pakistan Army over alleged election fraud. All of them have shared concerns about how elections were conducts in Pakistan on February 8. They have called for a probe against the Pakistan Army for its alleged involvement in the “rigged" election. Check which US lawmaker said what.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: No clear victor in sight as results draw closer to finish line
Although two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results.
Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: PTI-backed independents in lead as delay in poll results spark heavy speculations on next Pak premier
As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates lead the game of politics as of now, speculations simmer countrywide on who will become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
This comes at a time when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, Naawaz Sharif, has already claimed victory in the February 8 general elections.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘London Plan failed’, Imran Khan claims victory
Amid the Election Commission of Pakistan drawing flak over the delay in declaration of the results of the general elections, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pakistan coalition talks ahead after strong vote showing for jailed Khan
Pakistan faces days of political horse-trading after the final few election results released Saturday showed no clear majority, but a strong performance by independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defied a months-long crackdown that crippled campaigning and forced their candidates to run as independents with a combined showing in Thursday's election that still challenged their chief rivals.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘We now look forward to timely, complete results reflecting will of Pakistani people’, says US
The spokesperson for the State Department, Mathew Miller on Friday said the US was looking for timely completion of the vote count and the declaration of the results of Pakistan's general elections, adding that the polling on Thursday included "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: As PTI-backed candidates lead in most seats, could Pak get its first Independent PM?
While the general elections in Pakistan threw up a fractured mandate, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Independents were shown to be in the lead, leaving many to wonder if the country, which has been battling myriad challenges in the recent past, primarily on the economic front, was poised to get its first-ever Independent PM, Dawn News reported.
Despite allegations of rigging and electoral malfeasance by the PTI, Independents backed by the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan were leading the vote count in maximum seats.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pakistan may face more economic misery if election result unclear
The possibility of a political stalemate in Pakistan leading to delays in both reforms and crucial foreign funding has sparked a selloff in its international bonds and fuelled analysts' fears of further economic misery for the country.
Results coming in from Thursday's election saw an unexpectedly strong showing for independents - mostly supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan - trailed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Top 20 updates on poll results
As the counting of votes continued in Pakistan on Saturday, former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Friday both declared victory in elections marred by delayed results and militant attacks, throwing the country into further political turmoil.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Sharif says he will seek a coalition government after trailing jailed rival Khan
The former prime minister of Pakistan expected his party would claim an easy victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, sending him to the top job for a fourth time. Instead, Nawaz Sharif faces a difficult path to power.
Independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, were leading in the vote count Friday, a surprisingly strong showing given assertions by Khan’s supporters and a national rights body that the balloting was manipulated to favor Sharif.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin urges probe into polls fraud claims
“I echo the State Dept's call for a full investigation of any claims of election interference or fraud in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan deserve a free and fair opportunity to make their voices heard through the democratic process," US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said on X (formerly Twitter).
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: US, UK, EU demand probe into irregularities, fraud as both Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan claim victory
On February 9, the United States, the UK and the European Union (EU) all shared worries about how elections were done in Pakistan. They spoke up after a vote on February 8 and called for an investigation into problems that were reported.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pakistan coalition talks loom after strong vote showing for jailed Imran Khan
Pakistan faces days of political horse-trading after the final few election results released early Saturday showed no clear majority, but a strong performance by independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘I am deeply troubled by reports of…' says Rep Ilhan Omar
“I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government."
“I call on the State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct."
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory
Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed victory in the country's general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.
In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pakistan ex-PMs and bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim poll win
Former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Friday both declared victory in elections marred by delayed results and militant attacks, throwing the country into further political turmoil.
Sharif's party won the most seats by a single party in Thursday's election, but supporters of imprisoned Khan, who ran as independents instead of as a single bloc after his party was barred from the polls, won the most seats overall.
Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE: US, UK and EU urge probe into Pakistan election, express concerns
The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday separately expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of a vote on Thursday and urged a probe into reported irregularities.
