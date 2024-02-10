LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PML-N, PPP coalition govt likely as no clear victor in sight

7 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Both declared victory separately.