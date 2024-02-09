Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won both National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, as reported by Pakistan-based ARY News on Friday, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Independent candidates supported by former Prime Minister Imran Khan have secured 21 out of the 50 seats counted so far, according to the report from GEO News.

It is to be further noted that a political party needs to secure at least 133 seats out of the total 272 seats in parliament to achieve a simple majority. In NA-123, Shehbaz Sharif emerged victorious with 63,953 votes, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem who received 48,486 votes.

Rigging Allegations Accusations of election rigging loomed large, further fueled by the authorities' decision to shut down the country's mobile phone network on voting day, ostensibly citing security grounds.

Polling experts forecasted a minimal voter turnout among the country's 128 million eligible voters, citing a lackluster campaign marked by the incarceration of Khan and legal obstacles hindering the PTI. These impediments included court rulings, bans on rallies, and harassment of party leaders.

Digital rights activist Usama Khilji said the mobile service blackout “strengthens the popular perception that the elections are rigged by the deep state", AFP reported.

As reported by AFP, Raoof Hasan, PTI's secretary for information, said in a video statement that party agents in the field had reported PTI candidates leading in 125 constituencies. "An effort may be afoot to tamper with the results," he said of the delay in announcements from ECP headquarters.

Gohar Khan, chairman of Imran Khan's PTI party, asserted in a statement on X that their party was leading in over 150 seats, yet expressed concern over alleged attempts to manipulate the results. On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by Sharif's party, claimed its intention to establish a government in Islamabad. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information secretary, emphasized the party's confidence in its “strong" position.

Khan, who faced imprisonment last year following a conviction in one of the more than 170 legal cases filed against him, has maintained his status as Pakistan's most popular politician. He orchestrated demonstrations targeting both Sharif and the military following his removal in a 2022 confidence vote.

The postponement of election results was attributed to the suspension of mobile phone services nationwide, coupled with militant attacks resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals in remote provinces bordering Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry issued a statement on Friday morning citing a “lack of communication" as the primary cause for the delay in results, which was compounded by precautionary security measures.

In a setback for Sharif, a senator from his own party, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, shared a screenshot of early unofficial counts on X, revealing a significant lead for independent candidates backed by Khan. Sayed characterized this development as “probably the biggest election upset in Pakistan’s political history in the last 50 years."

However, his account on X was withheld after this post in response to a legal demand.

Sharif faced a setback when a senator from his own party, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, posted early unofficial vote counts on X, but later, the account became inaccessible. (Photo: X)

Sharif, having returned from exile in London, was acquitted of corruption charges last year, which cleared the path for his fourth bid to lead Pakistan. Analysts perceive him as being supported by the influential military establishment as a potential replacement for Khan.

The incoming leader will face the challenge of managing a significant debt burden and will have to engage in negotiations for a new bailout package from the IMF. Pakistan's current nine-month IMF bailout program, the 23rd since the country's independence in 1947, is set to conclude next month.

Pakistan's history is marked by extensive military rule, with the military exerting substantial influence over elected officials. Nawaz Sharif, for instance, experienced being ousted in a 1999 coup and has endured periods of exile throughout his political career.

(With inputs from agencies)

