Pakistan Election Results: Nawaz Sharif's party offered coalition on a condition, what's Imran Khan up to? 10 points
Pakistan Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Zardari's PPP had agreed to form the national government. But on one condition....Read here all that's happening in Pakistan's political arena right now.
Uncertainty over the new Pakistan government looms large as no political party won a clear majority in Parliament in the February 8 polls. While the Election Commission of Pakistan is yet to declare official results, Pakistani media show Independent candidates, backed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, leading the race.