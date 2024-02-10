Pakistan Election Results: Who's winning, what's next for Imran Khan's party-backed Independents?
Pakistan Election Results 2024: There were three main parties which contested the polls — Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's PPP, and Imran Khan's party PTI. Who is winning the Pakistan Elections? Who is forming the new government? What's next for Imran Khan's party? Find out here:
Pakistan's Election Commission is yet to announce final election results. But, with Pakistan media reporting unofficial trends, political parties in the politically-divided country rushed to hold talks and mull a coalition to form a new government. However, the situation seems different for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.