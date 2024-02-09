As Pakistan Elections results are awaited, the Election Commission of Pakistan was accused of rigging he vote counting process on Friday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), founded by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, claimed that "Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for stealing public mandate".

FOLLOW Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates HERE Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, is seeking a record fourth term in the 2024 Pakistan Elections. His party had tweeted earlier on Friday that he won from he "is successful from Constituency NA-130" (Lahore).

Are voted being rigged in Pakistan elections? Here are some claims

Imran Khan's PTI shared a document on X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed that "the number of total valid votes (in NA 130 Lahore constituency where Nawaz Sharif contested) is greater than total number of votes casted".

As the document, which was also retweeted by Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, circulated on social media, one of the users tweeted, “Another proof of rigging in Pak elections; Total votes polled 293k, Total valid votes 294k."