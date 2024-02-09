As Pakistan Elections results are awaited, the Election Commission of Pakistan was accused of rigging he vote counting process on Friday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), founded by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, claimed that "Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for stealing public mandate". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, is seeking a record fourth term in the 2024 Pakistan Elections. His party had tweeted earlier on Friday that he won from he "is successful from Constituency NA-130" (Lahore).

Are voted being rigged in Pakistan elections? Here are some claims

Imran Khan's PTI shared a document on X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed that "the number of total valid votes (in NA 130 Lahore constituency where Nawaz Sharif contested) is greater than total number of votes casted".

As the document, which was also retweeted by Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, circulated on social media, one of the users tweeted, “Another proof of rigging in Pak elections; Total votes polled 293k, Total valid votes 294k."

In another post, the party alleged, "Unusual number of votes rejected in NA-151 (more than 2x the winning margin)".

Meanwhile, Pakistani journalist Maleeha Hashmey shared a document signed by the returning officer, noting that many candidates, other than Nawaz Sharif, in NA130-Lahore constituency, had got no votes at all. "...how come all the other candidates have ZERO votes?," she asked.

Besides, the member National Assembly, NA-48, Mohsin Dawar said, "The Presiding officer and staff at GPS Haji Fateh Khan Kot polling station in my constituency NA-40 North Waziristan have been stuffing ballots very openly and brazenly for PTI's Aurangzeb Khan. Such blatant rigging should be a matter of shame for the ECP.

There are been no official word from other political parties of Pakistan contesting the general elections.

Who's leading in Pakistan Election 2024 As per provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as cited by Pakistan's Geo TV around 4 pm, PTI-backed candidates were leading with 28 seats, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N had won 18, while PPP had also won 18 seats.

Elections were held to 265 of the 266 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

Elections were postponed in one national and three provincial assembly constituencies due to the deaths of contesting candidates. This includes NA-8 (Bajaur), PK-22 (Bajaur), PK-91 (Kohat), and PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan). Voters elsewhere will cast two votes each, one for each of the two assemblies.

Overall, 169 seats are needed to secure a simple majority out of its total 336 seats, which include the reserved slots for women and minorities.

