Pakistan general elections are set to be held on February 8 after months of delay. The country has been at the centre of political, economic and even judicial drama over the past year. However, many voters still wonder if the balloting can bring any real change in the country.

The analysis further mentioned that if Nawaz Sharif rises to power again, there is a possibility that India might resume some trade and traditional ties with Pakistan. "These are not going to be big ticket items, but some sort of normalcy could be restored," it said.

2. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He is the son of Benazir Bhutto, the world's first Muslim woman leader, who was twice elected prime minister and assassinated in 2007. His father Asif Ali Zardari served as the 11th president of Pakistan from September 2008 to September 2013. He has been dubbed as a millennial candidate.

Bilawal became Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister in 2022 in the coalition government, led by Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which ousted Imran Khan in 2022. However, he said that he would not become the country's top diplomat under Nawaz Sharif if the ex-prime minister comes back to power in Thursday's election.

Stand on India: In May 2023, when he was the foreign minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto had criticized India for hosting a tourism conference in the disputed region of Kashmir under its control. He even accused India of "abusing" its G20 presidency. He had also objected to the abrogation of Article 370.

In a video, he could be heard saying that his party PPP always advocated the normalisation of ties with India, However, amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said it was time for the international community to accept that India had become a “rogue Hindutva terrorist state", Dawn reported.

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the butcher of Gujarat" during a news conference at the United Nations in December 2022. His statement was in response to India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s remarks, who had called Pakistan “the host of Osama bin Laden" and the “perpetrator of terrorism".

According to the HT analysis, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is believed to not have the maturity to deal with India, "considering his family has been anti-India since his grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto decided to wage war against India".