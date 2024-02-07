Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto lead race; why the outcome is crucial for India?
Pakistan election 2024: New Delhi must be keeping a close watch on all the activities in its neighbouring country before the elections and the role the Pakistan Army is playing in selecting the next prime minister.
Pakistan election 2024: The 12.8 crore voters of Pakistan are all set to choose a new government on Thursday, an election happening under the close watch of the all-powerful Pakistan Army. Pakistan Muslim League's Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the candidates of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are the main contenders for the top post. However, experts have indicated that Nawaz Sharif has the blessings of the Army.