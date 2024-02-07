Pakistan election 2024: The 12.8 crore voters of Pakistan are all set to choose a new government on Thursday, an election happening under the close watch of the all-powerful Pakistan Army. Pakistan Muslim League's Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the candidates of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are the main contenders for the top post. However, experts have indicated that Nawaz Sharif has the blessings of the Army.

“What is scheduled to happen on February 8 seems less like an election and more like a selection because Pakistan's Army has shown us in the past few days what result they are desiring in the upcoming elections. They want Nawaz Sharif to be selected," former high commissioner of India to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria told news agency ANI.

In the Pakistan election 2024, the chief of Pakistan Army General Asim Munir will consolidate his authority over the political leadership of the country. The elections are significant, as for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the popularity of a civilian leader (Imran Khan) challenged the dominance of the Army.

Imran Khan is bearing a huge cost for challenging the authority of the Pakistan Army and is expected to languish in prison for the next few years, or until the military gets bored with the new government, according to political observers.

Nawaz Sharif has been in the place of Imran Khan as he was lodged in jail in 2017 after being accused of various corruption charges. The PML leader somehow managed to leave the country and only returned in October 2023, when suddenly all the cases against him vanished into thin air.

Pakistan election 2024: Why the outcome is crucial for India?

New Delhi must be keeping a close watch on all the activities in its neighbouring country before the elections and the role the Pakistan Army is playing in selecting the next prime minister. Pakistan's continued support of terrorism has been a key question for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been tougher on the national security front.

“India has dealt with Pakistan’s generals who took charge of the country before. But General Munir’s quest for greater control may not be the movie we have seen before. To be sure, the dominant assumption in Delhi is that nothing ever changes in Pakistan. And that Pakistan’s generals will muddle along as they retain hold over Pakistan. Munir, however, is taking control amid the growing prospect that the old order in Pakistan is becoming unsustainable," geopolitical expert C Raja Mohan told The Indian Express.

In his recent comments, Nawaz Sharif has displayed openness towards India and also acknowledged the neighbouring country's global advancements. But, the manifesto of his party declares readiness to make peace with India only if New Delhi reverts its decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

