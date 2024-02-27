Pakistan to call parliament meeting on Feb 29 to choose PM
Two family-controlled parties in Pakistan have agreed to form a coalition government to elect Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister, sidelining Imran Khan's group, which won the most seats in contentious elections.
Lawmakers in Pakistan are scheduled to convene on February 29 to choose a new prime minister, with the anticipation that former premier Shehbaz Sharif will assume the role, Geo News television channel reported.
